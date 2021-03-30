MANKATO — New COVID-19 case counts remained high in area counties Tuesday.
South-central Minnesota counties combined for 71 new cases and no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The daily uptick was the biggest of any Tuesday in March, with the day usually having one of the lower totals of the week.
Although the nine-county region had no new COVID-19 deaths, there was one confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,836.
Tuesday's 71 cases were a slight drop from Monday but higher than Saturday and Sunday. Cases have been ticking up in late March compared to earlier in the month.
Blue Earth County's 24 new cases were the most in the region. Brown and Nicollet counties both had more than 10.
The only county without any new cases was Watonwan. All the rest had at least two.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 24
- Brown County — 14
- Nicollet County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Sibley County — 5
- Waseca County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Martin County — 2
This story will be updated.
