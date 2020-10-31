MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for at least 90 COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Saturday.
Saturday's 98 newly confirmed cases in the nine counties raised the region's total to 282 over the last three days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It's south-central Minnesota's longest streak of days with 90 or more cases since the pandemic began.
None of the nine counties had fewer than four new cases Saturday. Blue Earth County had the most with 32, followed by Le Sueur County's 15 and Nicollet County's 10.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 32
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Nicollet County — 10
- Martin County — Nine
- Brown County — Eight
- Waseca County — Seven
- Faribault County — Seven
- Sibley County — Six
- Watonwan County — Four
Saturday was also the second straight day the health department reported 3,000 or more new cases statewide. The 3,021 new cases were the second-highest on record in Minnesota, trailing only the 3,165 cases reported Friday.
Minnesota also had 20 more deaths from COVID-19. The average daily death toll over the past week is 18, double what it was in early October.
The state's pandemic death toll rose to 2,457. The average influenza seasons cause a fraction as many fatalities over similar spans, with even the most severe flu seasons coming nowhere near COVID's toll so far.
Minnesota also set another grim record for hospitalizations Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 151 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, a record daily increase; the previous record was 141, set earlier in the week.
The average daily increase in hospitalizations over the past week is 118 — up from 60 at the start of October.
Rising case, death and hospitalization counts all indicate a worsening situation in Minnesota, which is surrounded by states with even worse rates.
Minnesota's average test positivity rate over the past week climbed to 9.5% Saturday — well above the 5% level state officials have said is a critical threshold in policy decisions. The test positivity rate stood at about 4.6% at the start of October.
