MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 128 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, one of the smallest daily upticks over the last month.
Tuesdays typically have lower case counts due to reporting lags from the weekend. Health officials also warn against making assumptions based on data from a single day, so it's still too early to tell if the lower figure is a sign of a downward trend.
Still, the fact area counties didn't report any new COVID deaths Tuesday means December is off to an encouraging start.
The south-central region averaged more than one COVID death per day in November. The month ended up having more than twice as many COVID deaths as the previous most deadly month during the pandemic.
Of the 128 new COVID cases confirmed in area counties, Blue Earth County's 34 were the most, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Martin County had the next most with 21.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 34
- Martin County — 21
- Brown County — 16
- Nicollet County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Sibley County — 9
- Waseca County — 8
- Watonwan County — 8
- Faribault County — 8
Statewide, the health department reported 22 more COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,615.
