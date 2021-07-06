MANKATO — Three counties in south-central Minnesota combined for five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The newly confirmed cases continued the nine-county region's run of days with fewer than 10. May 28 was the last time the region had more than 10 new daily cases.
It's the longest such stretch since cases were first confirmed in the region in March 2020.
While case counts remain low, Minnesota had five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Tuesday. The deaths raised the state's pandemic death toll to 7,615.
The five new cases in south-central Minnesota included three in Blue Earth County, one in Brown County and one in Le Sueur County.
