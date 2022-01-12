MANKATO — South-central Minnesota has had 16 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in January, with area counties combining for four reported Wednesday.
The latest fatalities occurred in:
- A Nicollet County resident between 85-89 years old
- A Sibley County resident between 75-79
- A Faribault County resident between 55-59
- A Martin County resident between 55-59
They were among 49 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,887.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 435.
Faribault County's 43 COVID-19 deaths give it the highest death rate among the nine area counties. Martin has had 53 deaths from COVID-19, but its higher population than Faribault County's means it has the third-highest death rate.
Nicollet County's pandemic death toll rose to 63. Its death rate is right in the middle within the nine-county region.
The 23 COVID-19 deaths in Sibley County during the pandemic give it the second-lowest death rate in the area. Only Blue Earth County has a lower fatality rate from COVID-19.
Breakthrough COVID-19 data continues to show vaccinated residents have far lower rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to unvaccinated people.
Area counties also combined for 256 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. This week is on track to have the highest total for new cases in over a year.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 69
- Nicollet County — 36
- Brown County — 30
- Waseca County — 29
- Martin County — 25
- Le Sueur County — 24
- Watonwan County — 19
- Faribault County — 15
- Sibley County — 9
