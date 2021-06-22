MANKATO — Three south-central Minnesota counties combined for six new COVID-19 cases, continuing a stretch of single-digit upticks in the region.
Faribault County had four of the six new cases, while Blue Earth and Brown counties had one each, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Tuesday was the 24th straight day the south-central region had fewer than 10 new cases. The last time area counties had such a long stretch with low case counts was in March and April 2020.
Minnesota had one new death linked to COVID-19 Tuesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,550.
This story will be updated.
