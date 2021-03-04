MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had an uptick in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but again reported no new deaths linked to the illness.
The counties combined for 60 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It's the region's largest uptick this week.
After south-central Minnesota had 15 confirmed COVID deaths in February, it hasn't had any yet in March. The region's pandemic death toll remains at 212.
There were 14 more COVID deaths statewide, however, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,521. The last two days were the deadliest for COVID in the state since mid-February, although deaths have otherwise remained low compared to previous months.
For new cases, Blue Earth County's 18 were the most in the region Thursday. Le Sueur County's 11 and Nicollet County's 10 were the next most.
All but Sibley County had at least one new case, continuing a stretch of low numbers in the county in recent days.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Nicollet County — 10
- Brown County — 6
- Faribault County — 6
- Waseca County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
For vaccinations, the south-central region now has 17% of residents with first doses and 8% of residents who've completed their vaccine series.
Added up, the percentages equal 39,420 residents with first doses and 18,612 residents with both doses, according to state vaccination data.
