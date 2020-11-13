MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 1,160 new COVID-19 cases in the last week alone, breaking the previous week's record.
The area's sharp upward trend of new cases hasn't shown any signs of slowing over the past four weeks. Weekly cases in the nine counties rose from 342 to 426 to 802 to 1,160 during that span, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
New cases also far outpaced testing during a similar time period.
Testing in the nine counties was up 37% from the week ending Oct. 21 to the week ending Wednesday — testing data is only available on a weekly basis. The number of new cases, meanwhile, rose by 239% from the week ending Oct. 23 and Friday.
Positivity rates, which measure the percent of tests resulting in positive cases, also spiked over the past four weeks. The nine-county region's rate has never been higher than this week's 12.3%. The state's positivity rate goal is to be under 5%.
Blue Earth County accounted for the most new cases this week with 387, up from 256 in the previous week. Brown County had the next most new cases with 192 after having 135 in the week before.
Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley, Martin and Faribault counties all had increases in new cases this week as well. Only Waseca and Watonwan counties had fewer cases this week.
As case counts continue to soar, upticks in hospitalizations and deaths are following. Critical care beds in south-central Minnesota — which includes Meeker and McLeod counties by the health department's definition — were 72% filled earlier this week.
A Nicollet County resident was the latest person in south-central Minnesota to die of COVID, according to the health department. The resident was in their mid- to late-90s, and Nicollet County has now had 21 COVID deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Statewide, the health department reported 46 total COVID deaths Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,839.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death count rose to 77. The region has averaged about one COVID death per day during the last week.
As for new cases confirmed Friday, the full list in area counties included:
- Blue Earth County — 26
- Brown County — 24
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Nicollet County — 15
- Sibley County — 14
- Martin County — 11
- Waseca County — 7
- Faribault County — 7
- Watonwan County — 7
