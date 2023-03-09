MANKATO — While south-central Minnesota's COVID-19 case counts have been level in recent weeks, area counties had an uptick in fatalities from the illness.
The nine area counties had 11 COVID-19 deaths confirmed between Feb. 19-March 4, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The jump came after the region had zero confirmed deaths from the illness for two straight weeks earlier in February.
Blue Earth County accounted for eight of the deaths. Nicollet, Waseca and Martin counties each had one.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 585. Minnesota's statewide toll is now 14,449.
Despite the rise in recent weeks, death counts have otherwise been markedly lower so far this year compared to prior years in the pandemic.
Area counties have had 20 COVID-19 fatalities in 2023, compared to 65 up to the same point in 2022 and 44 in 2021, according to data compiled by The Free Press.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations also remain lower this year in comparison to previous years. After peaking at 200 new cases between Feb. 5-11 this year, case levels hovered at 129, 125 and 124 in the three weeks since.
Minnesota's flu season, meanwhile, continues to plateau at lower levels. Its peak in late 2022 was earlier than past seasons, and the state only had five hospitalizations reported in the most recent week after six during the prior week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.