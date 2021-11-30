MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 470 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.
The cases were confirmed over the course of multiple days. Tuesdays regularly have the highest new case totals of the week due to the Minnesota Department of Health not updating cases over weekends.
Similar delays related to the Thanksgiving holiday resulted in the health department reporting no new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday.
"There are zero newly reported deaths today because deaths were not processed on November 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday," the health department stated in an email. "Details of newly reported deaths will resume tomorrow."
The south-central region's pandemic death toll remains at 362. Minnesota's pandemic death toll held at 9,382.
The 470 new cases in the region were down from the 523 confirmed one week ago. Blue Earth County's 133 were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 133
- Nicollet County — 80
- Le Sueur County — 69
- Waseca County — 46
- Martin County — 39
- Brown County — 29
- Sibley County — 29
- Faribault County — 25
- Watonwan County — 20
