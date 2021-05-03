MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's start to May has had relatively small COVID-19 upticks compared to much of April.
The nine area counties combined for 50 newly confirmed cases Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. No day in May has topped 70 new cases yet, after the final three days in April all surpassed the threshold.
Area counties also had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed, although there were three statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,163.
Of the 50 new cases in the south-central region, Blue Earth County's 20 were the most. Nicollet County had the next most with six.
All nine area counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 20
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Sibley County — 5
- Watonwan County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Brown County — 1
This story will be updated.
