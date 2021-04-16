MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for more than 500 COVID-19 cases for the third straight week.
This week's total was 509 newly confirmed cases in the nine area counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
While remaining high, it was a slight 1.4% drop from the previous week's 516 cases.
The last three weeks, starting from March 27, had 517, 516 and 509 new cases. This week had five counties with fewer cases than the prior week and four counties with upticks.
Blue Earth County had the biggest uptick this week, rising from 144 to 176 new cases. The biggest drop was in Brown County, which went from 88 to 54 new cases.
A total of 72 newly confirmed cases Friday contributed to this week's total. Most days in April so far have had at least 70 new cases in the region.
The 21 new cases in Blue Earth County were the most in the region, followed by Nicollet County's 13.
All nine counties had at least two new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County — 13
- Waseca County — 10
- Brown County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Martin County — 6
- Faribault County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
This story will be updated.
