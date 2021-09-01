The Free Press and MPR News
MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for 60 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an uptick compared with the daily total from a week ago.
The counties had 44 new cases in the Wednesday, Aug. 25, update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Each day so far this week has had higher case counts than their corresponding days last week.
The region hasn’t had as many COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far this week as it did last week.
Area counties finished August with 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising south-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 263. August’s death toll was higher than June and July combined, and the highest since March.
Minnesota had six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,817.
Of the 60 new cases confirmed, 14 were in Blue Earth County. Brown County had the next most with 11.
All nine area counties had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases by county include:
• Blue Earth County — 14
• Brown County — 11
• Le Sueur County — 7
• Waseca County — 6
• Sibley County — 6
• Martin County — 6
• Nicollet County — 5
• Faribault County — 4
• Watonwan County — 1
In the northern part of the state, hospitals are again close to capacity.
“We have between 15 and 20 hospitalized patients with severe COVID. More concerning: This number has doubled over the past two weeks,” said Dr. Andrea Boehland, an emergency room physician at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
The COVID-19 delta variant is infecting younger, healthier people, she said.
Officials continue to urge eligible people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Staffing constraints are also making care challenging.
Hospital officials say many frontline workers have retired while others have cut back hours, and it’s more difficult to attract traveling health care workers.
In the Fargo-Moorhead area, patient numbers are approaching the record peak reached during a COVID-19 surge last November, according to officials with Sanford Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.