When the next flood comes, St. Clair shouldn't have to spend time fortifying its sewage treatment system with sandbags, but residents on the east side of town will continue to see problems.
The city just completed building a concrete wall around a sewage lift station next to the post office that had repeatedly been threatened by floodwaters. That follows a project last year in which the city added a thick metal coating atop an earthen berm that protects the city's sewer plant.
"Those were the two major areas," said City Clerk Catherine Seys.
"The lift station we always sandbagged, but we couldn't keep up in the 2016 flood."
She said that while protecting the city-owned structures were covered by a $400,000 FEMA flood mitigation grant, private property does not qualify.
Seys said residents near the post office who have had repeated flooding will continue to see problems unless changes are made all along the the stretch of the Le Sueur River leading to St. Clair.
But she said having a permanent protection for the sewage system will free up resources to help residents more.
"It took a lot of sandbags and work to try to protect those (city) structures in the past, and now those efforts can be used elsewhere in town."
Ann Traxler, Le Sueur County Emergency Management director, said her county is working on finding a broad approach to help mitigate flooding.
"We're hoping to find some things to mitigate the water now that we are having these 3- to 8-inch rains. The water's just moving so fast. We're looking at many different avenues. It's a high priority for Le Sueur County."
She said Waterville and Elysian, which share three watersheds, are a focus because of repeated flooding there, but other communities also have experienced problems.
The county, Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers have been studying ways to approach the problem on a broad scale. Traxler said they want to ensure efforts to protect Le Sueur County communities that do not add harm elsewhere.
"If we speed up or slow down our water, it's going to affect people in Morristown and Faribault. We're looking at the best option for all this water and not hurt our neighbors."
Mike Maurer, emergency management director in Blue Earth County, said this year alone they've applied for nearly $2.2 million in FEMA public assistance from spring and summer floods.
"We had our public data assessments and the governor did the request for emergency funds and the president signed off on those. Recovering funds from FEMA can take up to two years, depending on how many other disasters are taking place around the country."
He said the county has received about $10 million in FEMA funds since 2010. "It's for anything that's public, uninsured damaged. Bridges, parks, schools will qualify."
He said Mankato receives the largest share of the funds. St. Clair, Mankato Township and Rapidan Township have also received considerable assistance.
Nicollet County Emergency Management Director Justin Block said they have not yet submitted applications for FEMA funding and are still studying areas that have been seeing more recurring flood damage and how to best mitigate it.
