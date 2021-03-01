MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 40 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight drop from Sunday.
Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have lower case totals due to reporting lags from weekends. The 40 new cases Monday were five fewer than Sunday's total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly reported COVID deaths, keeping their pandemic toll at 212. There were three more deaths confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,486.
The south-central region had fewer deaths linked to the illness in February than any month since October. There were 15 COVID deaths in the counties in February, compared to 29 in January, 58 in December, and 40 in November.
Monday's new cases included 13 in Blue Earth County and 11 in Nicollet County. All nine area counties had at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Nicollet County — 11
- Brown County — 7
- Martin County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
For the COVID vaccine, about 16.3% of south-central Minnesota residents have received at least one dose. About 7.7% have completed both doses.
Brown County's 18.4% of residents with first doses is the highest percentage in the region. Le Sueur County has the lowest percentage for first doses among the nine counties at 13.4%.
Nicollet County, meanwhile, has the highest percentage of residents who've completed both doses, 9.7%. Sibley County's 5.7% of residents with second doses is the lowest percentage in the region.
