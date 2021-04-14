MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a slight rise in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The nine counties combined for 73 confirmed cases, up from 66 on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the south-central region, but there were 16 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,978.
Wednesday's 73 new cases in area counties were about average so far for April. Most days in April have had at least 70 new cases, which puts it on track to be the first month since December with such consistently high daily upticks.
Blue Earth County accounted for 26 of the 73 new cases. Nicollet County had the next most with 14.
All nine area counties had at least two new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 26
- Nicollet County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Waseca County — 7
- Sibley County — 6
- Brown County — 5
- Martin County — 3
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
This story will be updated.
