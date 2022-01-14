MANKATO — Driven by the omicron variant, a 72% spike in new COVID-19 cases this week resulted in one of south-central Minnesota's highest weekly totals since the pandemic began.
Nine area counties combined for 1,718 newly confirmed cases between Jan. 8-14, up from 1,001 during the prior week.
All the counties had at least 47% upticks in case totals, with Blue Earth and Nicollet counties seeing cases jump by 62% and 70%.
The spikes align with trends seen in other areas where omicron rapidly spread. Omicron caused sharp upticks in cases, followed by relatively fast declines afterward.
The 72% spike, compared to a 54% increase during the prior week, indicates case numbers are still accelerating in the region. A smaller percentage increase next week would be a positive sign of the wave potentially being on the downturn.
As cases accelerated, area and state residents continue to die from COVID-19 — unvaccinated residents account for a highly disproportionate rate of hospitalizations and deaths. The latest fatality in the south-central region was confirmed Friday in a Le Sueur County resident between 55-59 years old.
The person was among 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,971.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll increased to 439. January accounts for 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far.
