MANKATO — Area counties combined for 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, putting the south-central region on track for a slight uptick this week.
Current case levels are still a far cry from the thousands of new weekly cases in January. Cases trended down since then until about mid-March, when slight upticks began.
This week's case total so far is already equal to the prior week's total, despite there still being one more reporting day left this week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The uptick won't likely be drastic, as the previous three Fridays averaged about 13 new cases.
The region again had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping its April toll at zero. March had 18 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide, there were five newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 12,434.
The residents who died ranged in age between 70-74 years old in Beltrami County to 95-99 in Sherburne County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.