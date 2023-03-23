MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for seven fatalities from COVID-19 over the last two reporting weeks, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 592.
The seven deaths included two in Blue Earth County, two in Faribault County, and one each in Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley counties, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Although deaths from the illness have picked up in recent weeks, they've remained lower so far this year compared to the same date ranges last year.
Compared to 27 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in 2023, the south-central region had 72 up to the same point in 2022.
Despite accounting for the most COVID-19 deaths in the region with 128, Blue Earth County's high population actually gives it the lowest fatality rate among the nine counties. Le Sueur County has the second lowest death rate, while Faribault County has the highest rate.
Tracking raw COVID-19 case counts isn't as useful now as it was earlier in the pandemic due to the widespread use of at-home tests. Upward and downward trends, however, still offer an indication of how widespread cases are in an area at a given time.
The latest reporting week had one of the lowest case counts over the last year. Area counties had 110 new cases, the lowest weekly total since Jan. 8-14 and the third lowest since March 26-April 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.