MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's uptick in new COVID-19 cases Thursday was the region's biggest in more than two months.
Area counties combined for 93 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The last time the nine counties combined for more new cases was Jan. 9.
More encouragingly, the counties again had no newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19. The region's pandemic death toll remains at 224 in the health department's data.
Minnesota had six more confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 6,762.
Case counts within the nine-county region had been staying mostly in the 50s or 60s per day in March before Thursday. With Thursday's spike in cases, the region's weekly total could rise for the second straight week if Friday's total also comes in high.
The upward trend comes as state officials say there's a race against the clock to get Minnesotans vaccinated before variants cause more outbreaks.
Blue Earth County's 29 new cases were the most in the south-central region. Brown, Le Sueur and Faribault counties all had new cases in the double digits.
All nine area counties had at least two new cases.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Brown County — 19
- Le Sueur County — 13
- Faribault County — 12
- Martin County — 7
- Nicollet County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.