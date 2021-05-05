MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a rise from lower totals over the previous four days.
May has started out with relatively small case upticks overall compared to most of April. More than half of the days in April had at least 70 new cases, while no May day has topped the threshold so far, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. There were 17 confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,191.
Of the 69 new cases in the south-central region, 31 were in Blue Earth County. Waseca County had the next most with eight.
All nine area counties had at least three new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Waseca County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Martin County — 5
- Faribault County — 4
- Brown County — 3
- Watonwan County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
This story will be updated.
