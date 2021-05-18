MANKATO — Seven area counties combined for 25 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a slight rise from Monday's 18.
Tuesday's uptick in south-central Minnesota was still relatively small compared to the average so far in May, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have smaller rises due to reporting lags from the weekend.
The south-central region also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, although there were 14 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,310.
Of the 25 new cases in the region, nine were in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County's five were the next most.
Two area counties, Brown and Le Sueur, had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Nicollet County — 5
- Watonwan County — 4
- Waseca County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
