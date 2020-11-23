MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 229 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The latest daily case count is a smaller increase than the previous four days, which averaged 340 new cases. Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower case counts, however, due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Blue Earth County led the region with 61 new cases, followed by Brown County's 49, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
No county had fewer than nine new cases. Every county in the region had a surge of cases last week, prompting area health officials to urge residents to take precautions and not gather with people outside their households for Thanksgiving.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 61
- Brown County — 49
- Le Sueur County — 32
- Sibley County — 23
- Nicollet County — 19
- Watonwan County — 13
- Martin County — 12
- Waseca County — 11
- Faribault County — 9
Encouragingly, the area's pandemic death toll didn't climb Monday. November has otherwise been the deadliest month so far for the region.
The counties have combined for 91 total COVID deaths during the pandemic. Of the 91 residents who died, 22 occurred in November.
Statewide, 24 more Minnesotans died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,265.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.