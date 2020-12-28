MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest daily uptick since late October.
Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower case totals due to reporting lags from the weekend. Less testing during the Christmas holiday weekend also likely contributed to the few new cases, although totals have been trending down in recent weeks.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Brown County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
- Nicollet County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID deaths Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. December has been the deadliest month yet for COVID both statewide and in the south-central region.
Recent deaths in area counties raised the regional pandemic death toll to 160 with 50 of them confirmed this month. The death toll in November and December accounts for 56% of area COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Statewide, the health department confirmed 13 more COVID deaths. The last day with fewer confirmed COVID deaths across the state was Nov. 16.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.