MANKATO — Friday was south-central Minnesota and the state as a whole's deadliest day yet for reported COVID-19 cases.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight deaths in south-central Minnesota and 101 statewide for a 24-hour period ending Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The deaths in area counties occurred in four Brown County residents, two Nicollet County residents and one resident each in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 104, including 25 this month alone.
The next most deadly month for the region was September with 16 COVID fatalities. At this week's pace, November could end up having twice as many COVID deaths as September.
The age ranges of each area resident who died were as follows:
- Brown County — Early 50s, mid to late 80s, early 90s, mid to late 90s
- Nicollet County — Early 80s, mid to late 80s
- Blue Earth County — Early 80s
- Le Sueur County — Early 90s
The 101 COVID deaths reported statewide raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 3,476. There have been more COVID deaths in Minnesota over the last eight reporting days than there were influenza deaths during the entirety of Minnesota's worst flu season in the last decade.
Minnesota has had 466 COVID deaths in the last eight reporting days, compared to 440 influenza deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season. Flu seasons last about six months.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm stated in a release that the Thanksgiving weekend was a sad time to report the state's new daily record for COVID deaths.
"This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development," she stated. "For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern."
This month's sharp uptick in deaths did come on the back of a period when cases skyrocketed in the region and state and hospitalizations pushed hospitals up against capacities.
In south-central Minnesota, this week was on track to have fewer new cases than the previous week, although the latest numbers don't include those collected on Thanksgiving. The health department didn't release a daily update Thursday due to the holiday, so Saturday's update will include numbers collected from both Thursday and Friday.
The holiday lag results in six days of data this week being compared against seven days of data from previous weeks. This week's 1,635 newly confirmed cases in the nine area counties ends up looking like a significant dip from last week's 2,428 as a result.
It'd be highly unlikely for another day of data from a holiday to push this week's total above last week's. The 1,635 cases even from just six days, however, is more than twice as many as the region had in the first week of November and about 41% higher than the week of Nov. 7-13.
This week's case uptick would also be the second-highest ever recorded in the region during the pandemic. Still, the likely dip in cases over the seven days offers some encouragement that the region's surge of cases has peaked.
Health officials will be closely monitoring numbers in the weeks following Thanksgiving to see if large gatherings lead to another surge. They urged residents to limit gatherings and travel due to the risk of further spread.
The health department also confirmed 322 new COVID cases in the nine area counties Friday, the biggest daily uptick since Sunday. The full list of new cases confirmed in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 85
- Brown County — 63
- Nicollet County — 41
- Martin County — 36
- Le Sueur County — 29
- Waseca County — 20
- Sibley County — 20
- Faribault County — 17
- Watonwan County — 11
