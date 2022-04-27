MANKATO — Newly released county rankings show stark differences in health outcomes within south-central Minnesota.
The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s 2022 County Health Rankings, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, found Nicollet County was the eighth healthiest among 87 counties in Minnesota. Blue Earth County finished in the middle of the pack at 42, while Watonwan and Faribault counties fell on the bottom end of the spectrum at 70 and 75.
The rankings analyze various factors shaping health outcomes at the county level, highlighting specific areas of strength and improvement for communities.
Blue Earth County’s ranks, above average within Minnesota, were helped by its strengths in clinical care and social and economic metrics. The report found the county had relatively low unemployment, a low rate of uninsured residents and a low number of injury deaths, while having a high number of primary physicians and a high flu vaccination rate.
Less encouraging results in health behavior and physical environment metrics kept Blue Earth from higher rankings. It fared relatively poorly in adult smoking, adult obesity, excessive drinking and sexually transmitted infection rates. For its physical environment, air pollution and housing were also deemed problem areas.
Nicollet County’s strong ranking included having one of the three lowest premature death rates in the state. It also had relatively low rates of physical inactivity, teen births, uninsured residents and income inequality, according to the ranks.
Ranking high is always nice to see, said Breanna Allen, Nicollet County’s public health supervisor, especially within a state known to be one of the healthiest in the country.
“My initial reaction is it makes me proud of the work people are doing in Nicollet County to promote health living,” she said.
Allen described the rankings as a helpful tool in that they factor in many different elements impacting health outcomes. Health outcomes aren’t just influenced by access to doctors and an individual’s health decisions, she said, but also by a person’s environment, employment prospects and education.
Apart from the report’s recognition of the complex nature of health outcomes, Allen appreciates how useful it is to see what health metrics can be improved upon. It helps public health agencies engage with local partners on where to direct resources.
“What public health is looking to do is be a chief health strategist,” Allen said. “We’re the partners convening the community to address issues.”
For example, the rankings found Nicollet County had a high rate of excessive drinking. In response to the issue, Nicollet County has a coalition known as ACWA, or Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates, working to reduce substance misuse among young people.
ACWA started in 2019 when concerned locals noticed increased substance use in Nicollet County schools. It now has a coordinator and at least five years’ worth of federal grant funding for programming.
The rankings are designed to help counties find those areas of improvement, said Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, senior outreach specialist for County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.
“They look at the rankings and see where are some areas that we’re trending well in and what are we not trending well in,” she said. “At the end of the day, we want everyone to thrive. We want everybody to be healthy.”
Four new measures included in this year’s ranks provide fresh data points to explore in area counties. The report now looks at the hourly wage a family would need to cover basic household expenses, gender pay gaps, the burden of child care costs, and school funding adequacy from county to county.
The federal government deems child care to be affordable if a family pays no more than 7% of their income on it, but the report found Minnesota families with two children shell out more than three times that percentage on average — 22%. All south-central Minnesota counties had child care cost burden rates between 19% to 27% of household incomes.
Investing in publicly funded pre-kindergarten programs for everyone, said Burroughs-Girardi, is one of the best solutions to the cost-burden issue. Reducing child care costs in a family budget, in turn, could be the difference between only being able to afford unhealthy food options and being able to afford higher-quality, nutritious options.
“If you have an additional 14% freed up, chances are you can create conditions to be healthier,” Burroughs-Girardi said.
She encouraged people to visit countyhealthrankings.org to explore the ranks as well as the evidence-based policies and practices recommended to close health gaps between counties.
“At the end of the day, everyone wants to live in a state where people are valued for who they are, not where they live,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.