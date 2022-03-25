MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases remain low, with just 17 reported Friday in the nine-county area.
Blue Earth County had 11 cases and four counties had no cases.
There were seven additional COVID deaths reported statewide but none in the this area, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Statewide there were just 492 new cases reported.
The weekly number of new cases locally also remains low, with 72 cases reported in the past week in the nine-county area.
Positivity rate data also continues to align with encouraging case trends in the region.
Local data analyst Derek J. Wingert of the COVID Tracking Project said the local region has now seen its positivity rate drop down to near the state average after being higher previously.
"The positivity rate has finally come down to the state level. Its 2.3% for the state and 2.4% for our region."
While most all area counties saw their positivity rate fall this past week, Sibley County had a higher rate. In fact the 8.7% positivity rate was the highest of any county in the state. Still, Wingert said Sibley County has had a relatively low number of new cases, with 10 this week and just two the prior week.
"We're on a big decrease in the positivity rate. That's very reassuring," Wingert said.
