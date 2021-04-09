MANKATO — New COVID-19 case totals leveled out in south-central Minnesota this week.
Case counts remained high in the nine-county region, with a combined 516 between April 3-9, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
After cases spiked from 429 to 517 over the two prior weeks, this week's steadiness was a more welcome sign for the region.
Area counties had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, although there were 10 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,932.
This week's case total for south-central Minnesota roughly coincided with a timeframe when testing reportedly rose in area counties. Like case counts, positive test rates also remain high both in area counties and Minnesota as a whole.
The latest numbers come as the health department traced at least one new case in Le Sueur County to a COVID-19 outbreak related to a recent wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls. The Northland Youth Wrestling Association's 2021 state tournament, held from March 31-April 3, drew about 2,000 competitors from kindergarten-eighth grade teams in 52 counties across the state, including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
Le Sueur County is one of nine counties where cases tied to the event have already been confirmed. The health department is encouraging all participants and their families to seek testing between April 9-14 to mitigate spread.
Another 85 newly confirmed cases Friday contributed to this week's high total in south-central Minnesota. Nicollet County had the most Friday with 21.
Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur and Sibley counties all had at least 10 new cases as well. Faribault County was the only one in the region without an uptick.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Nicollet County — 21
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Brown County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Sibley County — 10
- Martin County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
Statewide, the calendar says spring, but Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 data looks more like winter.
Active case counts haven’t been this high since late December. Hospitalizations and intensive needs are climbing to where they were back in mid-January. Daily deaths are trending at February levels.
The difference, though, is that Minnesota’s vaccination effort is rolling now, with the state seemingly on track to have 50% of adults vaccinated within two weeks.
Minnesota officials have repeatedly described the state’s current COVID-19 situation as a kind of competition to inoculate as many Minnesotans as possible before the disease variants get a stronger foothold in the state.
Friday’s health department data showed nearly 1.3 million Minnesotans fully inoculated while more than 1.9 million have received at least one dose, including about 83% of residents age 65 and older.
In south-central Minnesota, 54,404 residents — about 23.4% of the region's population — are fully inoculated. A total of 81,421 residents — 35% — have received at least one dose.
The health department reported about 70,000 more vaccinations Friday. The seven-day trend is the highest since vaccinations began in late December.
Thanks to the vaccination push, Minnesota likely won’t see as severe a spike in cases this spring as it saw in November and December, but the pandemic isn’t over, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters earlier this week.
Friday’s COVID-19 numbers reinforce Malcolm’s warnings.
Hospitalizations, for instance, have climbed significantly in the past few weeks to levels not seen since January. The most recent agency data shows 595 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 134 needed intensive care.
ICU needs have doubled over the past month.
The number of known, active cases has been trending upward over the past few weeks, with more than 18,000 as of Friday’s report — marking more than three weeks with active daily counts above 10,000.
It’s also the first time since December that active cases were greater than 18,000.
While still low compared to late November and early December, the rising trend is notable given the worries over the rise of the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.
The state confirmed about 1,600 cases of the U.K. strain as of Thursday.
The state has recorded 537,828 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 2,659 posted Friday. About 95% of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
