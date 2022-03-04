COVID-19 cases by week

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its fifth straight week of plummeting COVID-19 cases, with this week's total dropping by 54.6%.

Nine area counties combined for 186 newly confirmed cases between Feb. 26-March 4, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. 

The region's last week with fewer cases was July 31-Aug. 6, which had 174. 

A steep decline was expected after weekly cases peaked at 3,486 in late January. Cases rapidly rose then fell at a similarly steep pace in other places where the omicron variant hit.

Despite the decline in cases, the region continues to have about one newly reported COVID-19 fatality per day.

A Martin County resident was the latest death linked to the illness in the region. The person was between 60-64 years old.

Minnesota had 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic toll to 12,183. South-central Minnesota has had 484 COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic.

Blue Earth County had one of the biggest case declines in the region this week. It went from 144 cases last week to 52 this week, a 64% decrease.

The only south-central county without a decrease this week was Brown. But the county only grew from 14 to 15 new cases. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you