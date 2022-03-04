MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its fifth straight week of plummeting COVID-19 cases, with this week's total dropping by 54.6%.
Nine area counties combined for 186 newly confirmed cases between Feb. 26-March 4, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region's last week with fewer cases was July 31-Aug. 6, which had 174.
A steep decline was expected after weekly cases peaked at 3,486 in late January. Cases rapidly rose then fell at a similarly steep pace in other places where the omicron variant hit.
Despite the decline in cases, the region continues to have about one newly reported COVID-19 fatality per day.
A Martin County resident was the latest death linked to the illness in the region. The person was between 60-64 years old.
Minnesota had 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic toll to 12,183. South-central Minnesota has had 484 COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic.
Blue Earth County had one of the biggest case declines in the region this week. It went from 144 cases last week to 52 this week, a 64% decrease.
The only south-central county without a decrease this week was Brown. But the county only grew from 14 to 15 new cases.
