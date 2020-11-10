MANKATO — There were 129 new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region and a Blue Earth County resident died of the disease, the state reported Tuesday.
The person who died was between the ages of 80-84.
The new case numbers locally are up from the 104 new cases reported Monday.
All area counties saw new cases according to Minnesota Department of Health officials.
The full list of new cases in area counties reported Tuesday:
• Blue Earth County — 47
• Brown County — 18
• Faribault County — 6
• Le Sueur — 9
• Martin County — 9
• Nicollet County — 19
• Sibley County — 12
• Waseca County — 4
• Watonwan County — 5
Statewide there were 4,843 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 more deaths.
The number of new cases continues to soar in the state. On Monday, officials reported 4,000 new cases.
