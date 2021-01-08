MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's nearly monthlong run of lower COVID-19 totals ended this week, fueled by upticks in seven of nine area counties.
The weekly total for new COVID cases in the area had decreased for four straight weeks to end 2020. This week's rise to start 2021 generally aligned with a period of higher positivity rates in the counties as well.
Area counties combined for 546 new cases between Jan. 2-8, a 17.4% increase from the prior week.
Testing during an overlapping period only rose by 5.1%, indicating the rise in cases isn't due to a large spike in testing.
New cases rose in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Watonwan, Sibley, Faribault and Martin counties. The counties with fewer cases this week were Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
The latest weekly numbers come as four more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The deaths occurred in a Brown County resident in their mid to late 80s, two Faribault County residents in their mid to late 80s, and a Martin County resident in their mid to late 70s.
South-central Minnesota has had 15 COVID deaths confirmed in the first eight days of January. The region's overall pandemic death toll is 183, 113 of which were confirmed in November, December or January.
Area counties also combined for 113 new COVID cases Friday. The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 32
- Nicollet County — 19
- Faribault County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 13
- Martin County — 11
- Waseca County — 10
- Brown County — 9
- Sibley County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
