MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's latest wave of COVID-19 cases took another leap upward this week.
Area counties had a 46% increase in confirmed cases, combining for 211 between April 16-22, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The nine-county region has had more than a month straight of weekly case increases, with case growth gradually accelerating over that period.
This week's 46% increase came after cases rose by 27% during the prior week. Confirmed case totals are an underrepresentation of community spread due to at-home tests not being included.
Wastewater data, a leading metric used to track trends, also showed the virus jumping up this week in the south-central region. Levels had been fairly flat before this week, but recent rises in the Twin Cities metro and Rochester region suggested south-central Minnesota's numbers would follow suit eventually.
Six of the nine area counties had rising case counts this week, while two had decreases and one had level case counts. Blue Earth and Nicollet counties accounted for the highest case counts this week with 88 and 53, respectively.
Positivity rates, another helpful metric for tracking COVID-19 trends, are no longer available because labs no longer need to report negative tests. It makes tracking trends more difficult, which makes it harder for vulnerable people to know how cautious they need to be out in public, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who's been tracking COVID-19 during the pandemic.
"It's harder to make responsible decisions for the people who really want to at least adjust or dial up or down their behaviors," he said.
Without positivity rates, raw case counts and wastewater data offer the best clues into what's happening with community spread. The next few weeks should determine whether this wave plateaus, Wingert said, along with how high the peak will be.
Despite the case increases, which align with statewide case trends in recent weeks, cases remain at lower levels than peaks seen in January. Hospitalization and death trends also haven't yet increased, although they tend to lag behind case trends by weeks to months.
The region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping its April death toll at one. Minnesota had 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, however, raising its pandemic toll to 12,492.
Age ranges of the deceased varied from 50-54 years old in Goodhue County to a 95- to 99-year-old also residing in that county. Most of the deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota.
