MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped for a third straight week as testing stayed level and new cases declined, according to newly released data.
Nine area counties combined for an 8.7% positivity rate, which measures the percent of tests resulting in positive cases.
While 5% or above is still considered concerning, an 8.7% rate between Dec. 2-9 is the area's lowest since the week ending on Nov. 4.
The rate has dipped from 15% to 10.1% to 10% to 8.7% over the last four weeks, according to county case and test data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Testing was higher in the counties in the earlier two weeks, but the latter two had about the same number of tests — 14,512 and 14,470 — as each other. Fewer new cases between Dec. 2-9 — 1,261 — are what set it apart from the week before — 1,453.
Six of the nine area counties had lower positivity rates this week, including Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet and Sibley counties.
Blue Earth County's drop was gradual from 8.2% to 8%, and Sibley County followed a similar pattern going from 8.1% to 7.8%. Nicollet County went from 9.8% to 7.5%, while Brown County declined from 11% to 9.1%.
The biggest drops were in Martin and Le Sueur counties. After having 15.3% and 16.9% positivity rates last week, respectively, they dipped to 8% and 10.8% this week.
Even with the drop, Le Sueur County still had the second-highest rate among the nine area counties.
The rates in Nicollet, Sibley, Blue Earth and Martin counties, meanwhile, were among the 22 lowest among all counties in Minnesota. The combined rate for the nine-county region was also lower than Minnesota's overall positivity rate.
South-central Minnesota did have some less encouraging results in this week's data, too, though. The positivity rates in Watonwan, Faribault and Waseca counties rose between Dec. 2-9.
Watonwan County's 11.2% rate was the highest in the region, after having the fourth-highest rate last week with 10.7%. The county's rate has risen in four of the last six weeks.
Waseca and Faribault counties were similar to each other over the last two weeks. Waseca County's rate rose from 7.3% to 9.1%, while Faribault County rose from 7.5% to 9.4%.
Health officials have warned about potential rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks following Thanksgiving. South-central Minnesota's deadly November for COVID has continued so far in December, but the positivity rate, cases and hospitalizations in area counties have trended downward over the last couple weeks — a lag in data from Thanksgiving presents more challenges than usual in comparing recent weeks.
Still, hospitalization capacity remains tight with five available intensive care beds available in a region including all nine counties along with counties to the north, according to the health department's tracking map. During briefings with reporters this week, state health officials stressed the need for people to keep wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene until COVID vaccines get distributed.
South-central Minnesota's positivity rate was as high as 15% as recently as the week ending Nov. 18, so vigilance will be needed to keep the rate on a downward trend.
