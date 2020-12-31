MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate stayed level this week amid significantly lower testing, although rates rose in the area's two most populous counties.
The latest data for the week ending Dec. 30 add up to a mixed bag for the region after a more encouraging prior week when only two counties had rising rates. In comparison, four counties had rising rates this week.
Overall, the nine-county region had a 5.25% rate this week compared to 5.27% last week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition, noted on Wednesday that the area's positivity rate sticking around 5% in recent weeks was a good sign of mitigation strategies working.
"Our positivity rate is right around that 5% give or take depending on the day," he said. "We're doing the right things but we need to keep up that vigilance."
Vigilance could be especially needed in the area's most populous counties, Blue Earth and Nicollet, which both had rising rates this week.
Blue Earth County had its rate jump from 4.5% to 6.1%. Getting below the recommended 5% rate last week was a first for the county since mid-October.
This week's rise to 6.1% puts the county's rate as high as it's been since the week ending Dec. 9. The 6.1% rate is still relatively low, however, compared to the county's peak of 14.4% in mid-November.
The next most populous county in the region, Nicollet County, had a smaller rise from 5.4% to 5.6% this week. Waseca and Sibley counties also saw rises.
Sibley County's rate rose by the biggest margin from 3.7% to 5.9%, while Waseca County had the highest weekly rate in the area at 9.1% — also the 11th highest rate in the state this week. Waseca County's rate in the previous week was also the highest in the area at 8.5%.
Even as the region's overall rate held steady, the rises in the bigger counties helped push the area above the statewide weekly rate of 4.6%. South-central Minnesota has otherwise consistently had lower rates than the statewide figure, so any potential shift will be worth monitoring in the coming weeks.
The five counties with lower rates this week included three below 5% — Brown, Martin and Watonwan counties. The remaining two counties, Faribault and Le Sueur, were just above 5%.
The biggest drop was in Martin County. Its rate went from 6.9% to 3.4%.
Watonwan County's 1.4% rate was the lowest in the region and third lowest in the state this week. Like Waseca County's high rate, Watonwan's low rate represents an outlier in a region where the seven other counties sit between the 3.4% to 6.1% range for positivity rates.
The latest positivity rates came amid a 17.1% drop in testing in the south-central region. There were only 9,592 total tests completed in the nine counties this week compared to 11,571 the week before.
Blue Earth County had the biggest testing drop this week with 34.4% fewer tests completed. Only Le Sueur County had an increase in tests completed this week, a 16.8% uptick.
Newly confirmed cases followed a similar downward pattern overall due to less testing over the week including the Christmas holiday. New cases ended up being down 17.4% for the week ending Wednesday.
The steady positivity rate, which controls for changes in testing, suggests new cases would've been about the same in area counties if both weeks had similar levels of testing.
