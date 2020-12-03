MANKATO — The combined COVID-19 positivity rate for nine area counties remained stable this week, but two more deaths confirmed Thursday continued a grim, monthlong stretch of increased fatalities.
The latest COVID deaths raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 44 over the last month alone. The deaths included a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 90s and a Faribault County resident in their mid to late 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
This week's stable positivity rate in the region provides some encouragement, although the figure remained concerningly high at 10%. Vigilance on masking and social distancing will be important for the rate to keep trending lower.
Last week's positivity rate, a measure of how many tests result in positive cases, was 10.1%. A rate higher than 5% is considered concerning, although the 10% and 10.1% rates in the last two weeks were lower than the south-central region's record-high 15% rate in mid-November.
The rates are derived from weekly, county-level test and case data released by the health department. The Thanksgiving holiday adds more uncertainty than usual in the numbers due to new tests and cases dropping by 27% in the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2.
The nine counties combined for 14,512 tests during that week, down from 19,756 the week before. They had 1,453 total new cases, a drop from 1,995 the previous week.
The mixed bag of results this week included four of the nine area counties having an uptick in their rates. Positivity rates in Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Martin counties all rose a week after they all dropped.
Le Sueur County's 16.9% rate was the highest in south-central Minnesota, up from 15.3% the week before. Martin County's rise from 11.3% to 15.3% was the biggest increase, while Nicollet County's rate also jumped from 6.3% to 9.8%. Watonwan County's rate rose from 9.6% to 10.7%.
The remaining five area counties had lower positivity rates this week. Waseca County's 7.3% rate, down from 11% the week before, was the fifth-lowest in the state, while Faribault County's 7.5% rate, down from 7.8%, was the sixth-lowest.
Waseca County's 7.3% rate is a drastic reduction from the 15.8% it had in mid-November. In late-September, its rate hit 33.1% as the Waseca prison dealt with COVID outbreaks.
Blue Earth County's rate held steady with a slight drop from 8.7% to 8.2%. Sibley and Brown counties, meanwhile, joined Waseca County in having a significantly lower rate this week.
Sibley County's drop from 14.6% to 8.1% was the biggest of all area counties. Brown County went from a 13.4% rate to 11%.
High case counts, hospitalization totals and positivity rates lead to more COVID deaths. The region's November spike in COVID deaths, which has so far continued into December, came during a time when cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed in the region.
The 44 COVID deaths confirmed in area counties since Nov. 5 represent 39% of the region's death toll during the entirety of the pandemic. South-central Minnesota has now had at least 113 total COVID deaths during the pandemic.
The deaths in Le Sueur and Faribault counties were among 92 confirmed statewide Thursday, the second deadliest reporting day yet for the state. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,784.
All nine area counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. They combined for 262 cases with Brown County's 52 accounting for the most.
The full list of cases in the counties includes:
- Brown County — 52
- Blue Earth County — 44
- Le Sueur County — 37
- Martin County — 33
- Nicollet County — 28
- Sibley County — 20
- Faribault County — 20
- Waseca County — 16
- Watonwan County — 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.