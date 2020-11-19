MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for a staggering 15% COVID-19 positivity rate this week, nearly quintuple the rate from five weeks ago.
The 15% of tests resulting in positive cases over the last week was a rise from 12.3% the week before and 3.4% back in mid-October, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. While testing was up 52% this week, new cases were up by 85%.
The area's latest concerning uptick brought its positivity rate higher than Minnesota's statewide rate of about 14.4%. Area counties had otherwise been faring slightly better than the state as a whole in previous weeks.
This week there were little to no bright spots in the data in both south-central Minnesota and statewide. All nine counties in south-central Minnesota had positivity rates above 10% for the first time during the pandemic.
All but one of the nine counties had higher positivity rates than the week before. The only county with a lower positivity rate compared to the week before was Le Sueur County, which still had the second-highest rate in the area at 18.6% — the rate was 22.8% the week prior.
The highest area positivity rate this week, 19.7%, belonged to Sibley County. Waseca County had the third-highest rate and also had the biggest weekly spike from 4.8% last week to 17.6% this week.
Blue Earth County's rate rose from 13.9% to 14.4%. The latter figure is the county's highest rate ever recorded in the pandemic.
Four other counties had record high positivity rates this week as well. Sibley County's 19.7%, Nicollet County's 15.7%, Brown County's 12.8% and Faribault County's 11.6% all joined Blue Earth County in setting new high marks.
The counties that didn't set new records for positivity rates, Waseca, Watonwan and Martin, set their marks months ago when testing levels were far lower. Their rates this week were 17.6% in Watonwan County, 15.8% in Waseca County and 12.2% in Martin County.
Mass saliva testing events for students and staff at Minnesota State University and Gustavus Adolphus College contributed to the higher testing levels during the last week. Results from both campuses showed lower positivity rates than their respective county figures.
Minnesota State University tested 977 students and staff on Nov. 12 and 58 positives were confirmed, equaling a 5.9% rate. The university planned to test as many as 1,700 more students and staff Thursday.
Gustavus Adolphus College's rate from its Nov. 13 testing was even more encouraging in comparison to county and state rates. Of the 1,373 tests conducted, only 20 positives were identified, good for a 1.5% positivity rate.
The gloomier trend of climbing positivity rates in area counties comes as case, hospitalization and death counts reach new heights. Minnesota set another daily record for COVID deaths with 72 confirmed Thursday, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 3,082.
Four south-central Minnesota residents were among the fatalities. Three of them were in Brown County, while the fourth was in Martin County.
The three Brown County residents were in their mid to late 60s, mid to late 80s and early 90s, according to the health department. The Martin County resident was in their mid to late 70s.
Area counties have now combined for 89 COVID deaths during the pandemic including 20 in the first 19 days of November. This month is already the area's deadliest month for COVID yet.
Newly confirmed cases in the nine-county region also broke the previous record Thursday. Area counties combined for 418 new cases, according to the health department.
The full list of new cases in area counties Thursday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 132
- Nicollet County — 64
- Le Sueur County — 53
- Brown County — 49
- Sibley County — 38
- Waseca County — 26
- Martin County — 24
- Faribault County — 19
- Watonwan County — 13
Statewide, the COVID surge is threatening to overwhelm Minnesota’s health care system, Gov. Tim Walz and executives with two of the state’s major health networks warned Thursday as they pleaded with Minnesotans to take personal responsibility to stem the disease’s spread.
Current conditions are “very dire,” Dr. Penny Wheeler, CEO of Allina Health, said in an afternoon briefing with reporters. The virus is sickening health care workers — it’s sidelined 800 Allina workers — and the state’s health system is “getting perilously close” to being unable to care for everyone who needs it, she said.
At least 900 staff in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last two weeks as well.
Wheeler begged Minnesotans to wear masks, socially distance and take other measures to reduce COVID’s rapid spread.
“We have to take a hit for the time being to care for one another," she said.
She and Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith, president of Carris Health CentraCare in Willmar, said the rising numbers of health care workers unable to work due in some way to COVID had put an unprecedented strain on their systems and that they needed people to follow state guidelines and stay home for Thanksgiving to avoid spreading the virus.
“The people working in the hospital not only don’t get to celebrate with the people they love, they’re going to be watching people die that day,” Smith said. “And they don't want to watch you die at Christmas. So please don’t (gather). Just this year, please don’t.”
The current death counts were “unimaginable” only a few weeks ago but may be the norm in the coming weeks, Walz told reporters.
The latest figures come a day after the governor rolled out new curbs intended to ease the spike in COVID caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths that are threatening now to overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Hospitalizations continue to climb, with the seven-day new admissions trend at a near-record. More than 1,700 people are in Minnesota hospitals because of COVID-19 with about 350 needing intensive care. The numbers have leaped since Nov. 1.
Smith, the west-central Minnesota hospital executive, said more than 10% of her 12,000 rural Minnesota workforce was out recently because of COVID, either having to quarantine because of illness or exposure, or because they have to take care of family members.
“We don’t have anybody to replace them,” she said. “There’s no calling New York. There’s no calling Texas. There’s no calling the Twin Cities. There’s no calling anywhere to get help.”
Care workers, she said, are increasingly frustrated by the unwillingness of Minnesotans to take precautions.
“It’s heartbreaking for health care workers to finish an exhausting workday only to stop at the grocery store and see people not wearing a mask,” she said.
Her Willmar hospital was unable to accept any new patients during the first 11 days of November because of the surge of COVID-19 patients, she said. Staffers had to find other facilities who could take people who needed care.
“This is a situation that hospitals across Minnesota are facing every day and working desperately to avoid," she said.
Mankato area health care leaders scheduled a virtual press conference for Friday to brief media on the situation in south-central Minnesota.
