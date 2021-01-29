MANKATO — Despite fears about new COVID-19 variants and fewer people seeking testing in January, south-central Minnesota's positivity rate continued to show gradual improvements this week.
Data derived from the Minnesota Department of Health's latest weekly report, released Thursday, showed 3.7% of tests in the nine counties resulted in positive cases between Jan. 20-27. The previous week had 4.3% of tests result in positive cases.
This week's 3.7% figure was the lowest weekly positivity rate for the region since October.
Testing rose this week, although levels remained lower than the first two weeks of January and all but one week in December. There were 17% fewer tests this week, for instance, than there were about a month ago.
The lower testing levels are a concern for health officials, as it could raise the likelihood of asymptomatic carriers spreading it to vulnerable people.
"Even though now our numbers look good, our testing numbers aren't as high as they should be, which means we probably have a lot of people who have it, are passing it and don’t even know it," said Dan Huff, the health department's assistant commissioner for health protection.
Progress on vaccines and lower case counts in recent weeks could be contributing to fewer people seeking testing. While cases are relatively low lately, Huff said, health department data suggest the virus is still circulating at concerning levels in south-central Minnesota.
New virus strains are also causing worries about potential jumps in cases in the coming weeks.
"The generic COVID-19 is really highly contagious, so to have something that spreads even faster than that is a real concern,” Huff said.
He encouraged residents, especially younger people, to seek testing at Mankato's saliva test site. The site and 19 others across the state just surpassed 1 million total administered tests this week.
Recent numbers from Mankato's site showed higher positivity rates than Blue Earth County's overall rate. The site in the former Gander Mountain building had 8.5% of tests result in positive cases during the week ending Jan. 17.
It's a higher rate than health experts hope to see, but also an improvement from the 10.3% and 13.3% rates during the previous two weeks.
Blue Earth County's most recent rate, meanwhile, dropped to an encouraging 2.7% this week. Its rate was 4.5% last week.
Only Watonwan County's 1.8% rate was lower in the nine-county region this week. Both Blue Earth and Watonwan counties had among the lowest 25 rates in the state.
Also encouraging this week was how eight of the nine counties had positivity rates lower than 5%. Only Waseca County's 6.3% rate came in higher than the 5% threshold health experts use as a measure for concern.
Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project who's been monitoring area positivity rates for months, said the gradual improvements appear to be the result of people heeding health advice and vaccines starting to ramp up.
“My guess is that this is going to continue, especially if we can keep up our caution, keep up our masking, our distancing and encouraging people to get the vaccine when available,” he said.
