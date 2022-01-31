MANKATO — Newly reported COVID cases remain high in the area, but there were no additional deaths reported in the nine-county region.
There were 679 additional cases reported in the nine-county region. The numbers, reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, are from multiple days.
There were 12,098 new cases and 29 additional deaths reported statewide.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 236
• Nicollet County — 96
• Martin County — 76
• Brown County — 66
• Le Sueur County — 50
• Waseca County — 48
• Faribault County — 42
• Sibley County — 38
• Watonwan County — 27
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,411 people in Minnesota have died of COVID-related complications and there have been more than 1.3 million cases, including about 47,000 reinfections.
The state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to decline after hitting a high in early January. The positivity rate is just over 22 after hitting nearly 24% a week ago.
Still, hospitalizations remain high, with 208 Minnesotans in intensive care beds, according to the health department. There were more than 1,200 other patients requiring hospitalization for COVID.
Health officials continue to recommend people get vaccinated and get boosters. About 9.2 million vaccine doses have been distributed in Minnesota over the last year, including 2 million boosters.
The vaccination rate in Minnesota for those 5 and older is close to 70%.
In response to the higher case numbers due to the omicron variant, several cities have again instituted mask mandates.
