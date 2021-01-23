MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident in his or her early 70s has died of COVID-19, one of 31 deaths across Minnesota, according to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.
But south-central Minnesota and the state overall continue to see a more positive trend in the pandemic numbers, even as other parts of the United States deal with a continuing surge in cases and deaths.
Only Hawaii, North Dakota and Oregon have had fewer cases per capita than Minnesota in the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And Minnesota has had a much lower death rate from COVID-19 in the past week than its neighbors and is doing better than all but eight of the 50 states.
The latest update from the state health department showed 1,565 new cases in Minnesota, and the 31 additional deaths brought the cumulative total to 6,063.
In south-central Minnesota, there were 46 new cases. All nine counties had new case totals in the single digits in Saturday's report from the health department. Blue Earth and Waseca counties each had nine new cases, Le Sueur County had 7, Brown and Faribault had 5, Nicollet had 4, Martin and Sibley had 3, and Watonwan had 1.
Nationwide, Arizona and South Carolina have the highest per capita increases in cases in the past week, four times higher than Minnesota's rate, according to the CDC figures. Death rates in the last seven days have been highest in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Mississippi — three times higher than in Minnesota. Death rates in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa are twice what Minnesota is experiencing and North Dakota's rate is just slightly higher than Minnesota's.
Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, North Dakota has the highest number of cases per capita in the United States with South Dakota second, Wisconsin sixth, Iowa seventh and Minnesota 22nd. In South Dakota, 189 people per 100,000 have died of COVID-19 and in North Dakota, it's 184 — putting those states at sixth and seventh highest nationally. Iowa, with 140 deaths per 100,000, is 16th. Minnesota (107 deaths) is 27th and Wisconsin (104) is 30th. The national average is 123 deaths per 100,000.
