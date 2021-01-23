Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.