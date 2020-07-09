The crops are stellar. The prices, not so much.
“Things look very good,” said Le Center area farmer Andy Oak. “We avoided any major storms and have plenty of moisture. It’s the exact contrast to last year.
“It’s just not worth anything is the problem. Prices are well below the cost of production.”
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, said crops are doing well.
“Especially if you compare it to 2019 or 2018. Both of those years we struggled with late planting and too much rain.”
He said the only issues for some has been some hail that damaged crops in early June south and east of Mankato and excessive rain for some recently.
Widespread rains 10 days ago brought 3-5 inches in most of the region, with some spots getting 7-12 inches.
“Some of our ground to the south had 7 inches. That’s obviously excessive. We’ll lose a little to drown-out this year,” Oak said.
He said corn and soybeans are two weeks ahead of normal. “Most of our corn will be tasseling this week, so it looks very good.”
He said weed control has generally been good, although he’s heard from some farmers who had difficulty controlling weeds that came up early. “I think some of the weeds earlier, when it was drier, were a little more waxy and more hardened off.”
Oak said he and other farmers hope the good weather continues through the growing season, but he is concerned about crop prices and low prices for beef and hog producers who have been battered by the closing of restaurants and reduced demand for meat.
“We need to get people working and the economy back. My heart really goes out to the livestock producers.”
Cash corn prices at Crystal Valley Coop in Madelia Wednesday were $3.14 per bushel. Soybeans were at $8.26. With an average yield, corn prices need to be around $3.50 to break even and soybeans at about $8.50.
Thiesse said that while grain markets have bumped up slightly recently there are many things working against prices going a lot higher this summer and fall.
The USDA is predicting an average corn yield of 178.5 bushel per acre this year nationally. “That’s 10 bushels above last year. If we hit that level or higher we’re going to have a lot of corn.”
Thiesse said there is some very dry weather in the Eastern Corn Belt. “About the only thing that would bump prices up is if there are drought conditions in major growing areas.”
He said another thing that could push up corn prices is if ethanol production gets back to full capacity. Ethanol plants cut production significantly when oil prices fell and the coronavirus led to less fuel being used.
Not as strong nationally
While strong locally, nationally the rating for corn and soybeans dropped slightly for the first week of July.
Corn silking is behind the five year average in many areas, according to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
USDA estimated that 71% of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 2% from the previous week but still well above the 57% at the same time a year ago.
For corn, Iowa and Minnesota are at 85% good-to-excellent condition ratings. Pennsylvania stays a close second while Michigan and Colorado have the highest percentage of corn rated very poor to poor, at 14% and 16%, respectively.
“Those are pretty phenomenal numbers in any year,” Thiesse said. “Minnesota and Iowa have the strongest ratings of anywhere in the country.”
Nationally, soybean development was near to slightly ahead of normal as of Sunday. Soybeans blooming was estimated at 31%, 7% ahead of the five-year average, while soybeans setting pods was estimated at 2%, near the five-year average of 4%.
Minnesota is now 43% in bloom, Iowa 37% and Nebraska 41%. All these ratings are well ahead of their 5-year average.
