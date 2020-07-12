Employers in the six largest cities in the Mankato area received tens of millions in taxpayer money through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Area employers received at least $60 million but the total figure is likely much higher than that. Data released by the government last week only lists a range for the amount each business received, such as $5 million-$10 million or $150,000-$350,000.
The PPP was one of the key parts of the federal government’s CARES Act passed in late March to assist businesses through the pandemic. Most of the funding was aimed at small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
In the Mankato region a veterinary clinic, a brewery, private college, book publisher, powder coating business, health care and senior living businesses were among those that received the potentially forgivable loans.
Four area employers received between $5 million and $10 million: Bolton & Menk, ISG and Mankato Clinic, all in Mankato; and Associated Milk Producers in New Ulm.
Several businesses received between $2 million and $5 million: Abdo, Eick & Meyers, Big Gain, Crystal Valley Co-op, E.I. Microcircuits, FUN.com, Coughlan Companies, Le Sueur Inc., LW Management, Martin Luther College and Nuvera Communications.
Prevented layoffs
“It helped a lot,” said Steve Hatkin, chief financial officer of Mankato Clinic, which was awarded a $10 million loan.
“All health-care organizations were hit hard in March, April and May. Our revenues were down 50%. We were doing what we could to hold down costs but wanted to keep our employees on.”
Clinic CEO Randy Farrow estimated they would have had to lay off about half of their 850 employees if they hadn’t received the PPP funding.
Because the clinic couldn’t offer non emergency services during the initial lockdown of the state, Hatkin said staff did have to take some furloughs, but he said they were able to bring employees back a lot quicker because of the funds.
Employees kept on duty still had plenty to do, including turning the North Mankato clinic into a respiratory clinic where drive-up COVID-19 tests were done and where patients with COVID symptoms were treated in order to keep them away from patients and staff at their other clinics.
Hatkin said the application process for PPP required a lot of information but was fairly straightforward and simple.
He said business has come back strong but there have also been added costs.
“We’ve taken steps to keep patients safe when they come back. We have employees checking patients as they come in, separating people with possible symptoms. We’re burning through (personal protection equipment).”
Mankato-based Bolton & Menk received a loan in the $5-$10 million range.
President and CEO Brad DeWolf said the firm, with 22 offices in Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota, has about 500 employees. He said they did not do a full evaluation of how many employees might have had to be laid off without the government assistance.
“We’re still in some very uncertain times, so when the government came out with the loan program, we applied for it.”
He said that because construction was considered an essential service Bolton & Menk staff — who perform a wide array of construction planning, engineering and administration — have been keeping fairly busy.
“So far construction is moving forward. We’ll see what happens as we look toward 2021.”
$11 billion goes to Minnesota
Businesses that spend a majority of the money to continue to pay workers rather than lay them off will have the PPP loans forgiven.
The government said that more than $500 billion had been lent as of last week, with more than $130 billion still available. Businesses have until Aug. 8 to apply for PPP loans.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said Minnesota employers got $11.2 billion in PPP loans so far, ranking the state No. 15 in the U.S. Statewide 132 employers received loans in the $5-$10 million range.
The Trump administration had refused to disclose some PPP recipients after first saying that it would. After mounting pressure from Congress and lawsuits, the administration released the data.
