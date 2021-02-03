MANKATO — Five area telecommunications companies' fiber projects are among 39 in the state that will receive state grants for fiber network expansions.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award grants totaling $20.6 million from the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant program. State grant dollars are matched by $33.6 million in local funds, for a total investment in broadband infrastructure of $54 million.
“The pandemic this past year has made it crystal clear that fast, reliable broadband access is critical for people living in Greater Minnesota — for everything from education and health care to business operations and telecommuting,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release.
The projects are aimed at bringing high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved areas.
• Bevcomm in rural Faribault and Martin counties received $1.1 million for its fiber expansion phase 2 project.
The project will serve about two unserved households, 203 underserved households, 46 underserved businesses, and 181 underserved farms.
Faribault and Martin counties' EDAs are also participating to allow for fiber that brings speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The local matches will be nearly $1.8 million.
• Bevcomm in rural Morristown also received $210,692 for a fiber expansion that will serve about 14 unserved and 94 underserved locations in portions of Rice, Waseca and Steele counties, with a local match of $316,037
• Minnesota Valley Telephone Company will get a grant of $226,800 to serve about 45 unserved locations in the town of Franklin and townships in Brown, Redwood an Renville counties. The local match is $421,200.
• Nuvera Communications of New Ulm will receive $444,386. The project north of New Ulm will serve about 80 unserved and 67 underserved locations in Nicollet County, bringing 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload. The local match is $825,289
• Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association gets $953,842 to bring 1 Gbps fiber service to 319 unserved locations, including 289 homes, 16 businesses, 11 farms, and three community anchor institutions in the townships of Clark, Foster, Kiester, Seely, Alden, Carlston, Manchester, Mansfield, and Pickerel Lake in southeastern Faribault and western Freeborn counties. The local match is $2,225,539
• Winthrop Telephone Company was awarded $716,000 to bring 1 Gbps service to 148 unserved and six underserved locations, including homes, businesses and farms, in Bismarck, Transit and Round Grove townships in Sibley and McLeod counties. The local match is $1 million.
