Area food shelves are bracing for an onslaught of demand, what with grocery prices remaining high, federal SNAP benefits being reduced and more people than ever struggling with food insecurity.
“We continue to go up,” said Stevie Ciske, Watonwan County Food Shelf coordinator. “We have probably gone from about 175 to 220 families per month in the last few months.”
Ciske said she’s anticipating an even greater demand in April, as extra COVID-era food support benefits ended this month and recipients will revert back to their normal SNAP allotment. However, grocery prices haven’t gone down, so more people will be hurting, she said.
“Right now we’re doing around 150 families a month, and we’re expecting that to rapidly increase with the drop in emergency SNAP benefits,” said Andie Kukacka, manager at the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
“That was a lifeline for families.”
SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits are federal assistance for buying food that go to people in need.
“In the last year, we have had our capacity almost double,” Kukacka said. “Customer demand has increased and we’re looking at that to increase in the upcoming weeks.”
“It’s going to pick up a lot more because of the SNAP situation,” echoed Garry Huckfeldt, food shelf manager at the Waseca Area Food Shelf. “We’ll end up seeing a lot more people. People just can’t afford the prices and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to go down any time soon.”
They’re currently serving 15 to 20 clients a day and he expects that to increase to 25 “if not more. Hopefully they’ve been stocking up but a lot of them will depend on us.”
Huckfeldt is relieved that community support for the food shelf is strong. The local Boy Scouts are doing a door-to-door food drive for the food shelf, and a school is collecting cereal.
“We’re really busy,” said Sara Diel, assistant manager at ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato. “We distributed food to 144 families yesterday, which is more than twice as much as last year.”
At the Madelia Community Food Shelf, demand has doubled for their once monthly assistance, said Rosemary Murphy, volunteer coordinator. “This winter’s been hard on people,” she said. “Our one-time-a-month assistance won’t cover all their needs but it’s going to help.”
Some relief is in store as last week Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing emergency food shelf funding. The bill will provide $5 million in emergency funding to food shelves.
“Minnesota’s food shelves play an essential role in helping Minnesotans feed their families and ease rising food costs,” Walz was quoted as saying in a press release. “As we continue to work to lower costs and make life easier for Minnesotans, this funding will allow food shelves to continue to help working families put food on the table.”
Area food shelf managers said anything helps when it comes to feeding the food insecure.
Deisy De Leon Esqueda, ECHO manager, said she knows “funding is coming, but we don’t know when or how much it’s going to be.”
Kukacka agreed, adding, “Any amount of funding we can get to keep up on our inventory purchases will be great.”
