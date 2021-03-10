Even as parts of western and central Minnesota were in a winter storm warning, tornado warnings were issued for Waseca County and eastern Le Sueur County Wednesday afternoon. The threat of twisters also prompted people to seek shelter in the Faribault and Northfield areas before the storm moved into the Twin Cities, which contended with severe thunderstorm warnings.
While the fast-moving storms didn't prompt any reports of tornados on the ground, large hail fell on parts of the south Metro. Hail an inch in diameter was reported as far south as rural Waterville. A hail stone 2.5 inches in diameter was reported in Inver Grove Heights south of St. Paul.
With storms typical of June striking south-central and southeastern Minnesota, residents of western and central parts of the state were facing winter storm warnings and advisories. Snow totals of up to seven inches were forecast in some locations.
