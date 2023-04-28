MANKATO — Mankato East High School four-year graduation rates dropped during the 2021-22 school year while Mankato West High School saw a jump.
That’s according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Minnesota schools as a whole saw a rise in four-year public high school graduation rates last year following a drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class of 2022 graduated at 83.6 percent, up from 83.3 percent for the prior year’s class and close to the historic high of 83.8 percent in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Education reported.
East High School’s graduation rate during the 2021-22 school year was 90.53% compared to 93.28% the previous school year.
Meanwhile, West’s graduation rate for those same periods was 91.92% compared to 89.07% respectively.
Some schools in the region saw larger jumps and reductions.
Le Sueur Henderson High School’s rate jumped to 90.24% from 77.46%.
Madelia dropped to 72.92% from 92.86%.
Nicollet’s graduation rate stayed the same at 100%.
Statewide, rate gaps between white students and students of color persisted in 2022, as did gaps for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch and English language learners and students who receive special education services.
Black and Native American students, however, saw a notable rise in student graduation rates last year — a 3.1 percentage-point gain for Black students and a 2.5 percentage-point gain for Native American students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.