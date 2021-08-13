MANKATO — Beginning Monday, area motorists may encounter traffic delays while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work on road maintenance projects.
Crews will be applying seal coating that provides a protective layer to help reduce road deterioration due to sun and moisture.
Impacted highway sections are:
• Highway 13: From its intersection with Highway 30 near New Richland to its intersection with Waseca County Road 103.
• Highway 14: From its intersection with Brown County Road 27 near Sleepy Eye to its intersection with County Road 12 near New Ulm, and from Broadway in New Ulm to the highway's intersection with Nicollet County Road 21.
• Highway 15: From its intersection with Nicollet County Road 21 to its intersection with 428th Lane north of New Ulm and from its intersection with 167th Street south of Searles to its intersection with North Seventh Street in New Ulm.
• Highway 22: From its intersection with Blue Earth County Road 7 near Mapleton to its intersection with Blue Earth County Road 90.
• Highway 99: From its intersection with Le Sueur County Road 102 near St. Peter to a road section near Le Sueur County Road 22 and Le Center.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. The process for each segment will take one to two days.
Crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping. The entire project should be completed by late September.
