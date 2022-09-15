MANKATO — Inflation, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty continue to cool the housing market.
“There’s still a shortage of inventory, but with the higher interest rates it took some people out of the market and some are just waiting on the sidelines,” said Mankato Realtor Jason Beal.
There were 223 closed sales in the local region in August, down 1.3% year over year and down 11% from August 2020 when there were 251 closed sales.
While sales slowed, the median price of area homes sold continued to rise, hitting $240,000 in August, up 2% from last year and up 16% from two years ago.
In the Mankato region there were 191 new listings in August, which is down 22% from a year earlier and 31% below August 2020.
While local sales were down, they were down much less than in many parts of the state that saw double-digit percentage declines.
Beal said there are still a lot of renters who want to buy a home of their own. “If a house is good quality and a good value, they’re still selling.”
While homes in the price range under $300,000 are still most sought after, Beal said they are still seeing some activity in the $500,000 to over $1 million range.
Recent months of sales declines have cooled the frenzy of buyers bidding up homes to above the asking price.
“The crazy speculation has stopped,” Beal said. “People aren’t buying homes without inspections and no contingencies like they were, so there’s a more balanced market.”
Beal said the local region remains a prosperous area, insulating it from the sharp home sales drops seen in many places.
“Mankato has a lot of construction going on, commercial and multi-family. We have a lot of good things going on here.”
Closed sales statewide were down 17% compared to a year ago, with 8,256 transactions across the state.
New listings followed the cooling trend, falling 18% compared to last August.
Statewide, the median sales price increased 4.4% to $330,000. Still, sellers were receiving slightly less than their asking price, down 2.2% to 99.3% of the asking price.
“The trend toward more normal market conditions continued in August, signaling a more buyer-friendly environment,” Chris Galler, CEO of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement.
“Although homes with desirable features in an affordable price range are still fueling competition, the frantic ‘drive-by buying’ of a year ago is over. With an increasing supply of properties to choose from, buyers are becoming more thoughtful and discerning, and less likely to rush a purchase,” he said.
“Rising interest rates and the broader inflationary environment has also dampened activity.”
In August, closed sales declined in nine out of 13 regions in Minnesota compared to a year ago
Four regions reported increases in sales: Northwest at 23.6%, Upper Minnesota Valley at 7.1%, West Central at 7% and Southwest at 0.8%.
