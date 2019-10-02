Homeowners in the Mankato area and across Minnesota are opening their doors Saturday and Sunday to share their experience of going solar as part of the 24th annual National Solar Tour.
To find a solar tour, visit nationalsolartour.org/map and sign up directly with the home or business to visit their installation. One home in Mankato, on Pheasant Drive, is on the tour with hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
There is also a home in Waseca and in Elysian on the tour.
Minnesota has seen growth in solar installations in recent years, according to Michael Allen, president and co-owner of All Energy Solar, which last year topped 700 installations (www.allenergysolar.com).
