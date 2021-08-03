MANKATO — Hospitals and clinics in south-central Minnesota are making decisions on whether employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A sampling of five health care providers in Mankato and the surrounding region shows a split on the question. Two are requiring vaccines, two opted against it and one is in the process of deciding.
The decisions come amid the latest push to get more people protected against COVID-19 as its delta variant fuels case upticks largely among the unvaccinated.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Allina Health in New Ulm are both requiring staff to be vaccinated with limited exemptions within the next two months.
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic announced its decision in late July, which covers staff in its health system regardless of their work location. Unvaccinated staff at the hospital in Mankato and other facilities will either need to get fully vaccinated by Sept. 17 or complete a “declination process.”
The declination process includes completing education modules, wearing masks and social distancing while on campus. Employees will receive forms with more details on medical, religious and philosophical exemptions on Aug. 23.
While most staff are already vaccinated, the requirement could bring the number higher, according to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“We are grateful for the high percentage of our staff who were vaccinated for COVID-19 before this required program, including over 95 percent of our physicians,” the statement read. “Across Mayo Clinic sites, overall staff vaccination rates range from 75 to 85 percent and we are optimistic that this additional push will result in even greater participation.”
Blue Earth County, where Mayo in Mankato is located, had about 34.4% of its eligible population unvaccinated as of Tuesday’s vaccine update from the state. Residents age 12 and older are currently eligible.
Allina Health
Allina Health, which has a hospital in New Ulm, announced Tuesday its employees would need to receive at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 1. Limited exemptions could be made for medical or religious reasons.
About 73% of Allina Health employees are vaccinated, according to a release from Allina.
“The entire Allina Health team has been exceptional in rising to the challenges over the past year and a half,” stated Dr. John Misa, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health. “Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Brown County, where Allina’s New Ulm hospital is located, had about 33.1% of its eligible population unvaccinated as of Tuesday.
River’s Edge
High vaccination rates among staff at River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic contributed to the St. Peter health care provider deciding against a requirement, said Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer. The executive team at River’s Edge met Monday to discuss it.
“Ultimately we decided we were not going to make it mandatory,” Holden said. “ … We’re thrilled with the vaccination rate of our staff. When we started offering the vaccine to staff in December, we had a really good turnout.”
About 81.5% of staff are vaccinated, leaving fewer than 40 employees who aren’t. Unvaccinated staff would still be offered the vaccine if they want it now, Holden said, with doses available at River’s Edge’s community picnic from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital’s parking lot.
Nicollet County, where River’s Edge is located, has the lowest percentage of eligible but unvaccinated residents in the south-central region. About 28.4% of eligible residents remain unvaccinated.
Madelia Health
Madelia Health, which includes a hospital in Madelia, also has no plans to require staff vaccinations. The decision will be up to employees, said CEO Jeff Mengenhausen in a statement.
“Madelia Health is not considering requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for our staff at this time out of respect for our caregivers right to make their own health care decisions,” he said.
Watonwan County, where Madelia’s hospital is located, had about 34.1% of its eligible population unvaccinated as of Tuesday.
Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic, the sole health care organization among the five not to operate a hospital, is weighing whether to require vaccines for staff at its clinics.
“Our priority, as always, is the health and safety of our patients and employees,” said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer, in a statement. “The Mankato Clinic is evaluating COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all employees and providers. Our physicians and clinic leaders are in vaccination policy discussions.”
Overall, south-central Minnesota’s nine counties have about 34.9% of their eligible populations unvaccinated. About 50.6% of the region’s total population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while about 14.5% of residents are too young to be eligible — eligibility could expand later this year.
