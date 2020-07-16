The region's employment numbers are inching back, but the Mankato area is still 5.1% off of last year's job numbers.
In June there were 2,952 fewer jobs in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties compared to a year earlier, according to new data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
There were 55,344 jobs in June compared to 58,296 in June of last year.
But the June numbers were the biggest increase in the past three months. In April there were 51,353 jobs and it rose slightly to 51,938 in May before topping 55,000 last month.
The Mankato area fared slightly better than most other metropolitan statistical areas in the state. Minneapolis-St. Paul was off 9.2% year over year, while Duluth was down 8.2% and Rochester was down 6.7% compared to a year earlier. St. Cloud's employment numbers were down 4.2%.
Minnesota's job numbers were down 9.2% year over year in June.
In the Mankato area, manufacturing job numbers were down 2.5% in June year over year while service jobs were down 5.7% and government jobs were off 7%.
Locally, average wages per hour fell to $24.88 in June compared to $26.39 a year earlier and $26.13 in May.
Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in June down from 9.9% in May. Minnesota added 84,700 payroll jobs from May to June on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 3.2%, with the private sector adding 84,400 jobs, up 3.8%, during the month. Government added 300 jobs. Seasonally adjusted employment gains in May were revised upward from 9,800 to 26,200 or 1%.
"Many Minnesotans who were laid off are beginning to return to work, which is a good sign. Yet our unemployment rate remains more than double what it was before the pandemic," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "To continue to see positive trends in our economy, we need to continue to be safe as we reopen our economy to avoid the volatility we're seeing in other states that are dialing back due to troubling COVID-19 outbreaks. That means wearing masks and practicing social distancing."
June's employment numbers capture the job situation immediately after the reopening of indoor service at restaurants and bars. Seasonally adjusted gains in June were led by leisure and hospitality, up 35,300 (24.9%), with accommodation and food service gaining 31,400 of the jobs (26.0%) and arts, entertainment, and recreation gaining 3,900 job (18.7%), followed by trade, transportation, and utilities up 19,100 with most of the gains in retail trade, up 17,300 jobs (6.4%) and education and health services up 16,900 jobs (3.4%) with 10,600 jobs added in health care and social assistance (2.4%) and another 6,300 jobs added in Education Services (11.3%). The small super sector called other services (including personal services) added 11,300 for an over the month growth rate of 12.9%, the strongest growth rate of any super sector after leisure and hospitality.
Only three super sectors saw seasonally adjusted job losses in June: Construction lost 2,000 jobs, down 1.6%; information lost 200 jobs, down 0.5%; financial activities lost 1,500 jobs, down 0.8%. Financial activities losses were entirely in real estate, rental and leasing, which lost 1,700 jobs, down 5.5%.
The U.S. gained 4.8 million payroll jobs in June, up 3.6% with the private sector gaining 4.8 million, up 4.3%. Minnesota's unemployment rate continues to trend better than the national unemployment rate, which fell to 11.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in June, down from 13.3% in May.
In Minnesota, the number of people unemployed dropped by 35,440 to 267,526 in June while the number employed rose 81,822 to 2,848,800, which put it above where employment stood in April (2,799,493).
Over the year in June, Minnesota shed 273,776 payroll jobs, down 9.1%, while the private sector shed 232,053 jobs, down 9%. Despite improvement since May, all super sectors lost jobs in June over the year in Minnesota. The percent of job losses was still greatest in leisure and hospitality, down 34.4% over the year. Logging and mining was down 19.9%, information was down 15.6% and other services was down 15.2%.
Overall, Minnesota's private sector bounced back more than the nation's in June, with over the year job declines of 9% in Minnesota compared to 9.6% nationwide.
